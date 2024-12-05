Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.70 and last traded at $3.59, with a volume of 630481 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XERS shares. Piper Sandler lowered Xeris Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Xeris Biopharma from $6.00 to $6.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xeris Biopharma by 19.7% during the third quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 30,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Xeris Biopharma by 10.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Xeris Biopharma by 9.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 125,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,632 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Xeris Biopharma by 64.5% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 11,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Xeris Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 42.75% of the company’s stock.
Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.
