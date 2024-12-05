Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.70 and last traded at $3.59, with a volume of 630481 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XERS shares. Piper Sandler lowered Xeris Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Xeris Biopharma from $6.00 to $6.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Xeris Biopharma Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xeris Biopharma

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.67. The company has a market cap of $551.60 million, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 2.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xeris Biopharma by 19.7% during the third quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 30,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Xeris Biopharma by 10.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Xeris Biopharma by 9.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 125,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,632 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Xeris Biopharma by 64.5% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 11,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Xeris Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

About Xeris Biopharma

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

