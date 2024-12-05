XPO’s (XPO) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $165.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on XPO from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays increased their target price on XPO from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on XPO from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.06.

XPO stock opened at $155.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.08. XPO has a 12-month low of $78.72 and a 12-month high of $156.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.08.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. XPO had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that XPO will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in XPO during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in XPO by 182.6% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in XPO by 6.1% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 10,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in XPO by 7.3% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 35,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

