Zacks Research Issues Negative Forecast for PTEN Earnings

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for Patterson-UTI Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

PTEN has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.88.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $8.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day moving average of $9.14. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,972,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275,525 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,435,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,840 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,980,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,717,000 after acquiring an additional 478,064 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 14.7% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 6,069,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,880,000 after acquiring an additional 778,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 62.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,683,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

