Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.830-0.930 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $284.0 million-$288.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $283.5 million. Zumiez also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.83-0.93 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ traded down $2.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.16. 798,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,649. Zumiez has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $31.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.87 and a 200 day moving average of $22.16. The company has a market cap of $385.88 million, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Zumiez had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $222.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zumiez will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Zumiez from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

In other news, Director Liliana Gil Valletta sold 3,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $71,733.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,793.70. This represents a 17.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

