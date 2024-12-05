Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 2,469 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 8,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at OGE Energy

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 5,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $214,542.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,127.12. The trade was a 19.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE OGE opened at $43.00 on Thursday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.62 and a 200-day moving average of $39.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.77.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $965.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 13.89%. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.4213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 87.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OGE. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OGE

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.