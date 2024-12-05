Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 2,622 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Michael Halstead sold 22,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $2,038,085.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $85.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of -98.79 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.90. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.92 and a 12-month high of $93.45.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $175.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.30 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ITCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.23.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Intra-Cellular Therapies

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

(Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.