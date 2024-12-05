Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 390 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1,392.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,125,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $650,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715,155 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 454.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,611,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $383,260,000 after buying an additional 2,959,954 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 9,205.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,697,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,801,240,000 after buying an additional 1,679,117 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 384.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,424,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,596,000 after buying an additional 1,130,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 523.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,335,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,163,000 after buying an additional 1,121,500 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $84.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.93 and a 200 day moving average of $86.08. The company has a market cap of $203.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $66.63 and a 12-month high of $117.82.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $15.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $13.19. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $236.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.07.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

