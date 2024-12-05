Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter worth $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter worth $44,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter worth $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 142.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter worth $77,000. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $1,269,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,289,306.05. This represents a 27.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 29,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total transaction of $2,905,900.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,705.22. This represents a 64.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MMSI. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.36.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $105.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.41 and a 200-day moving average of $92.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.46 and a 1-year high of $106.87.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $339.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

