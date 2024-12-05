Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.72 Million Stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TPX. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 750.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 35.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $56.02 on Thursday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.32 and a fifty-two week high of $58.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.97.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 108.66%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.74%.

TPX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

