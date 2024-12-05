Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Novanta were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 33.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 0.3% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 23,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 1.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 38.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Novanta from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.70, for a total transaction of $1,347,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,131,845.40. This represents a 11.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.01, for a total transaction of $636,876.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,954,110.19. The trade was a 2.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,271 shares of company stock worth $2,185,107 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novanta stock opened at $170.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Novanta Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.24 and a 1 year high of $187.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.04 and a beta of 1.26.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Novanta had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $244.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

