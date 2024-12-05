Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 420,318 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420,318 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.07% of Atkore worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 26.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,234,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,599,000 after purchasing an additional 261,234 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 1,047.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 224,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,260,000 after purchasing an additional 204,723 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of Atkore in the second quarter worth about $23,306,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 22.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 773,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,395,000 after purchasing an additional 144,283 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Atkore in the second quarter worth about $17,857,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (up from $93.00) on shares of Atkore in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Atkore from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. B. Riley lowered Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Atkore from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atkore currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.80.

Atkore Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE ATKR opened at $93.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 2.10. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.01 and a 1-year high of $194.98.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $788.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.49 million. Atkore had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 32.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Atkore’s payout ratio is currently 10.13%.

Insider Transactions at Atkore

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,667,290.30. The trade was a 1.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeri L. Isbell sold 3,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $315,282.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,585 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,757.55. The trade was a 11.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,975 in the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

