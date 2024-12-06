1,030 Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Bought by Virtus Investment Advisers Inc.

Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 13,726.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 4,865,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829,815 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Zoetis by 546.3% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,253,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,899 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 41,235.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 939,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,652,000 after purchasing an additional 937,700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7,608.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 835,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,874,000 after purchasing an additional 824,843 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,946,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,407,000 after buying an additional 700,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS stock opened at $174.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.93. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.80 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 26.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus raised shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

