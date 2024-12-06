10,566 Shares in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HELE. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 374.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Helen of Troy during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the second quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000.

Helen of Troy Stock Performance

HELE opened at $72.25 on Friday. Helen of Troy Limited has a twelve month low of $48.05 and a twelve month high of $127.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.74.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.16. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $474.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 5th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 39.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Monday, October 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Helen of Troy from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

