1,080 Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Bought by Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,684,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 41.0% during the second quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Zoetis by 56.2% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,946,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,407,000 after buying an additional 700,398 shares during the period. B&L Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth about $563,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 6.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 794,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,720,000 after buying an additional 45,597 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $174.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.69. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $144.80 and a one year high of $201.92.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.12. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Leerink Partners started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

