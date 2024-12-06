109,843 Shares in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Acquired by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 109,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,101,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BYD. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 58.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 150.1% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 921.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.38.

Boyd Gaming Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BYD opened at $74.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.54. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $49.34 and a 12-month high of $75.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.98%.

Boyd Gaming declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director William R. Boyd sold 25,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $1,744,499.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,487,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,190,719.50. This trade represents a 1.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 21,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total transaction of $1,539,245.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 438,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,330,269.45. The trade was a 4.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 146,704 shares of company stock valued at $10,540,944. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

