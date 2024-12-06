11,794 Shares in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,768,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,651,000 after purchasing an additional 321,716 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 61.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 644,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,214,000 after acquiring an additional 245,771 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,253,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,695,000 after acquiring an additional 242,721 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,644,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,645,000 after acquiring an additional 238,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 38.8% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 576,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,250,000 after purchasing an additional 161,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $27.51 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $30.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $224.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is -879.94%.

Separately, Wedbush cut their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

In other news, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 11,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $265,748.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 123,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,014.28. This trade represents a 8.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 30,499 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $720,691.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 230,592 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,888.96. The trade was a 11.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,023 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,713. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

