15,273 Shares in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Acquired by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,273 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 965,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,786,000 after buying an additional 367,628 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 11.6% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 415,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,357,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 329,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,063,000 after purchasing an additional 20,155 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,065,000 after purchasing an additional 21,942 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Installed Building Products by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of IBP opened at $213.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $228.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.83. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.58 and a 52 week high of $281.04.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $236.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $271.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.70.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

