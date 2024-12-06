171,710 Shares in Launch One Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LPAA) Bought by Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Launch One Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LPAA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 171,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. owned about 0.60% of Launch One Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Launch One Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Launch One Acquisition in the third quarter worth $207,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Launch One Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Launch One Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $1,497,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Launch One Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $2,479,000.

Launch One Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ LPAA opened at $10.02 on Friday. Launch One Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $10.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.99.

About Launch One Acquisition

Launch One Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Launch One Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

