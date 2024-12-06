2,203 Shares in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Bought by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bunge Global by 26.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,211,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,614,000 after purchasing an additional 883,127 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bunge Global by 5.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,282,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,664,000 after purchasing an additional 121,080 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Bunge Global by 10.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,113,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,629,000 after purchasing an additional 203,910 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bunge Global by 3.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,444,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,608,000 after purchasing an additional 50,615 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bunge Global by 23.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 970,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,576,000 after purchasing an additional 184,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global Stock Performance

NYSE BG opened at $86.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.99. Bunge Global SA has a twelve month low of $82.18 and a twelve month high of $114.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens raised Bunge Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Bunge Global Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

