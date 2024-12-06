25,876 Shares in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Purchased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 21,934 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,209,221.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,743 shares in the company, valued at $5,498,831.59. The trade was a 18.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 34,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $2,220,253.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,291,879.13. This trade represents a 21.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $66.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.05 and a 200 day moving average of $51.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $34.26 and a 1-year high of $69.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.63.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.17. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.68.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

