27,500 Shares in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Bought by Tenzing Global Management LLC

Tenzing Global Management LLC purchased a new position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,000. PDD comprises about 2.6% of Tenzing Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PDD by 5.2% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PDD by 4.6% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PDD by 5.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDD by 6.8% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PDD by 6.8% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PDD from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PDD from $224.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of PDD from $235.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of PDD to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of PDD from $206.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.40.

PDD Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PDD stock opened at $99.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.19. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.01 and a 52-week high of $164.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

About PDD

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

