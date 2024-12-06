360 Capital Mortgage REIT (ASX:TCF) Insider Buys A$35,580.00 in Stock

360 Capital Mortgage REIT (ASX:TCF – Get Free Report) insider Tony Pitt acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$5.93 ($3.83) per share, for a total transaction of A$35,580.00 ($22,954.84).

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 0.86%. 360 Capital Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

360 Capital Mortgage REIT is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Elstree Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Australia. It invests in a range of fixed income and hybrid securities, and other debt securities issued by government bodies, companies and specialist financing vehicles.

