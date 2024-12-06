4,918 Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Acquired by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter worth $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter worth $31,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 376.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 34,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,659,780.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,576,860.56. The trade was a 5.20 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $47.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $33.01 and a one year high of $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.00.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently -145.45%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TFC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

