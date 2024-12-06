64,090 Shares in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) Acquired by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 64,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,358,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALAB. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Astera Labs by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Astera Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of ALAB opened at $114.68 on Friday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $121.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.15.

Astera Labs ( NASDAQ:ALAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $113.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.50 million. Astera Labs had a negative net margin of 30.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Astera Labs news, Director Manuel Alba sold 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 506,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,343,150. This represents a 11.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sanjay Gajendra sold 76,701 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $3,476,089.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 855,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,748,600. This trade represents a 8.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,127,820 shares of company stock valued at $191,928,498.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALAB shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Astera Labs from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Astera Labs from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

