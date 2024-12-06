6,638 Shares in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Acquired by Point72 DIFC Ltd

Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,782,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $787,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,919 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.1% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,514,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,845,000 after buying an additional 16,451 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,349,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,360,000 after buying an additional 187,934 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,115,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,739,000 after acquiring an additional 107,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 981,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,758,000 after acquiring an additional 277,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

CINF opened at $157.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $100.31 and a 52-week high of $161.74. The firm has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.35 and its 200-day moving average is $131.93.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.04). Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CINF. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CINF

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.19 per share, with a total value of $157,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,566,855. This trade represents a 1.87 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.