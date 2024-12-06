70,000 Shares in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Bought by Sora Investors LLC

Sora Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AFRM. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Affirm by 214.4% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 485,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,820,000 after buying an additional 331,042 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 77.5% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 90,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 39,381 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth $612,000. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the third quarter worth about $3,866,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $57.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wedbush raised Affirm from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Affirm from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $68.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.60, a quick ratio of 12.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.77. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $72.82. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.13 and a beta of 3.66.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $698.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.39 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Libor Michalek sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $6,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 159,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,885,838. This represents a 38.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert O’hare sold 100,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $5,551,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 891,694 shares of company stock valued at $53,821,357. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

