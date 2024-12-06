930,380 Shares in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Acquired by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 930,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,917,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 540.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 256.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in RPC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in RPC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in RPC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

RPC stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.61. RPC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $337.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.33 million. RPC had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. RPC’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

RES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of RPC from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of RPC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

