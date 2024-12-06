94,200 Shares in Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 94,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,764,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. during the third quarter worth about $162,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the third quarter worth about $4,874,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the third quarter worth about $1,373,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.90% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently commented on INTR. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Inter & Co, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.56.
Inter & Co, Inc. Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:INTR opened at $4.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average of $6.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $7.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.24.
Inter & Co, Inc. Profile
Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking and spending, investments, insurance brokerage businesses. The company's Banking & Spending segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.
