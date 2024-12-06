AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $175.39 and last traded at $175.68. Approximately 736,109 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 5,511,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $231.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Leerink Partners raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Daiwa America downgraded AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.38.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AbbVie

AbbVie Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $309.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.00, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.17.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 244.01%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 215.28%.

Institutional Trading of AbbVie

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in AbbVie by 100.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

(Get Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.