AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.03, but opened at $2.93. AbCellera Biologics shares last traded at $2.91, with a volume of 131,850 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average of $2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.41.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a negative net margin of 533.32%. The company had revenue of $6.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABCL. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the second quarter worth $923,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the third quarter worth $668,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 16.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,728,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 239,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 991.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 241,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 219,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 104.9% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 308,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 158,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company’s preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

