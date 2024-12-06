Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) is Western Standard LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Western Standard LLC raised its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,698,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 110,998 shares during the quarter. Abeona Therapeutics comprises 10.1% of Western Standard LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Western Standard LLC owned approximately 3.92% of Abeona Therapeutics worth $10,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosalind Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 4.7% during the third quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 1,832,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,578,000 after buying an additional 82,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 10.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 616,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 56,332 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 581.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 503,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 429,456 shares in the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $1,732,000. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 158.8% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 326,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 200,647 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $6.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.44. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $9.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average of $5.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABEO shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

