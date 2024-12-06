Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (NYSE:AEF) Trading 0.6% Higher – Should You Buy?

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.29 and last traded at $5.28. 70,037 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 79,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average is $5.35.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 14,780 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 3.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 91,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 362.5% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 152,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 119,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund during the third quarter worth $2,631,000. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.

