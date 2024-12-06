Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (NYSE:AEF) Trading 0.6% Higher – Should You Buy?

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.29 and last traded at $5.28. 70,037 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 79,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average is $5.35.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.
Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.
