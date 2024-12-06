Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) EVP Sells $232,875.00 in Stock

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) EVP James Conklin sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $232,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,537.25. The trade was a 18.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Adient Stock Performance

Shares of Adient stock opened at $19.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.95. Adient plc has a 52 week low of $18.53 and a 52 week high of $37.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 84.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.15.

Get Adient alerts:

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. Adient had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Adient plc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Adient from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Adient in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Adient from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America downgraded Adient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Adient in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Adient

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adient

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADNT. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Adient by 85.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 59,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 27,491 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Adient in the 3rd quarter worth $357,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Adient by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 208,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after buying an additional 116,518 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Adient by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,443,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,719,000 after buying an additional 158,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Adient by 122.7% during the third quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 24,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 13,406 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adient

(Get Free Report)

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.