Adobe’s (ADBE) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $610.00 target price on the software company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $601.25.

Shares of ADBE opened at $538.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $236.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $503.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $521.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Adobe has a twelve month low of $433.97 and a twelve month high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.42, for a total value of $232,525.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,763,437.76. This represents a 2.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total value of $327,839.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,693.55. This represents a 19.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,187 shares of company stock worth $17,736,369. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 14.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 5.8% during the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the software company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 13.7% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 216 shares of the software company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the software company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

