AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) is Soros Fund Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Soros Fund Management LLC grew its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,589,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,911 shares during the quarter. AerCap comprises approximately 2.2% of Soros Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Soros Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of AerCap worth $150,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AerCap by 8.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,862,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,579,000 after acquiring an additional 370,906 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 19.8% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 33,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Phase 2 Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,477,000. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its stake in AerCap by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 122,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,614,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $96.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.82. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $100.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

AerCap Announces Dividend

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.41. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 32.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

