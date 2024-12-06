Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF (BATS:WLDR) Shares Sold by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC cut its stake in Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF (BATS:WLDR – Free Report) by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,871 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000.

Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of WLDR stock opened at $35.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.98 million, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.22.

Company Profile

The Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF (WLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of multi-factor-selected securities from the developed markets, weighted in accordance with a proprietary risk model. WLDR was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Affinity.

