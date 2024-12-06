AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Trading 0.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $9.50. 2,989,926 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 14,067,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.96.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 42.19%. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 14.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 315.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.