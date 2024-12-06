AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Senior Officer Franco Ientile Acquires 10,000 Shares

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Franco Ientile acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,739.00.

AirBoss of America Stock Performance

BOS opened at C$4.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$115.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.55, a PEG ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.98. AirBoss of America Corp. has a twelve month low of C$3.68 and a twelve month high of C$6.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BOS has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on AirBoss of America from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. CIBC raised AirBoss of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of AirBoss of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.19.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through AirBoss Rubber Solutions and AirBoss Manufactured Products segments. The AirBoss Rubber Solutions segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of rubber compounds and rubber compounding related chemicals for various application in automotive, heavy industry, rollers, conveyor belting, defense, construction and infrastructure, mining, transportation, and oil and gas industries.

Featured Articles

