Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP) CTO Yanda Ma Sells 30,000 Shares

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) CTO Yanda Ma sold 30,000 shares of Airship AI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total transaction of $95,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,400. This trade represents a 50.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Airship AI Trading Down 2.7 %

AISP stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,086,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,201. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.14. Airship AI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $14.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airship AI

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AISP. State Street Corp raised its position in Airship AI by 54.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 45,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airship AI by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 21,616 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Airship AI by 70.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,214 shares during the last quarter. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Airship AI in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Airship AI Company Profile

Airship AI Holdings, Inc offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.

