Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 386,512 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 525,392 shares.The stock last traded at $39.76 and had previously closed at $38.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALKT shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Alkami Technology from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities increased their price target on Alkami Technology from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Alkami Technology from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Alkami Technology from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.44.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ALKT

Alkami Technology Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Alkami Technology

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.33.

In related news, CEO Alex Shootman sold 37,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,123,300.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,056,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,422,158.25. This trade represents a 3.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 17,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total value of $683,254.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 353,841 shares in the company, valued at $13,576,879.17. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,360,184 shares of company stock worth $245,134,620 in the last three months. Insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alkami Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALKT. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 507.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.