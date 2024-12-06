Allegion plc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:ALLE)

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 5th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%.

Allegion has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.0% annually over the last three years. Allegion has a payout ratio of 24.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Allegion to earn $7.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.3%.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion Trading Down 0.5 %

ALLE opened at $140.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.65 and a 200 day moving average of $133.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Allegion has a 12 month low of $104.25 and a 12 month high of $156.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.18. Allegion had a return on equity of 45.64% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $967.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allegion will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 8,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total transaction of $1,164,432.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,511.68. This trade represents a 53.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John H. Stone acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $140.70 per share, with a total value of $1,055,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 120,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,951,676.70. This trade represents a 6.64 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Allegion from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Allegion from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.60.

View Our Latest Report on Allegion

About Allegion

(Get Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.