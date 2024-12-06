Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Shares Down 0.9% – What’s Next?

Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 46 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 46.50 ($0.59). Approximately 597,001 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,521,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.90 ($0.60).

Alliance Pharma Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 45.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 40.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.46. The company has a market capitalization of £256.82 million, a P/E ratio of -775.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.67.

About Alliance Pharma

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, China, and the Americas. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. The company also offers medicines, medical devices, food supplements, and cosmetics.

