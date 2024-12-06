Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Trading Up 1% – Time to Buy?

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) was up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $174.66 and last traded at $174.45. Approximately 4,717,606 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 27,020,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.90.

Alphabet Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total value of $429,587.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,948.46. The trade was a 8.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total value of $123,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,524 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,565. This represents a 2.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 163,624 shares of company stock valued at $27,803,730. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its holdings in Alphabet by 75.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $36,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

