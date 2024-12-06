Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price Up 2.7% – Here’s Why

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares were up 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $219.62 and last traded at $219.20. Approximately 16,226,367 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 41,245,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $213.44.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.20.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $196.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,171,900. The trade was a 3.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,982.72. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,030,183 shares of company stock worth $1,252,883,795. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 25,581 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $56,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

