American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Stock Price Up 1.9% – Should You Buy?

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) shot up 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.42 and last traded at $17.95. 2,896,858 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 4,623,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.61.

AEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.40.

The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.48.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.98%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

In related news, CEO Jay L. Schottenstein sold 999,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $20,039,979.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,771,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,507,894.04. This trade represents a 36.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Sable sold 18,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $405,976.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,406.24. This represents a 31.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,050,702 shares of company stock worth $21,148,718 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.4% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 46,239 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,537 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 93,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 49,669 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

