American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Trading Down 6.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) traded down 6.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.71 and last traded at $32.76. 936,254 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 1,057,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of American Superconductor in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMSC

American Superconductor Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Superconductor

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -697.66 and a beta of 2.21.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in American Superconductor by 643.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,057,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,725,000 after purchasing an additional 914,872 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the third quarter worth about $10,246,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Superconductor by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,698,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,953,000 after purchasing an additional 396,814 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Superconductor by 211.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 206,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

About American Superconductor

(Get Free Report)

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.