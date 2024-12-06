Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,451,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,436 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.59% of Ameriprise Financial worth $2,091,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.5% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMP stock opened at $565.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.34. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $349.90 and a one year high of $577.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $529.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $466.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.16, for a total transaction of $4,882,804.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at $3,615,701.44. This represents a 57.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 10,735 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.68, for a total value of $5,900,814.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,190.48. The trade was a 64.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,715 shares of company stock worth $11,983,436. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $485.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $490.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $487.67.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

