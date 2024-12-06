Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Holdings Lessened by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADI. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,388,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,700,640,000 after purchasing an additional 665,149 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 17.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,754,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,078,617,000 after buying an additional 700,862 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 21.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,351,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $993,293,000 after buying an additional 767,534 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,222,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $963,788,000 after acquiring an additional 211,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,158,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $720,933,000 after acquiring an additional 171,893 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.93, for a total transaction of $2,289,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,376,481.18. This trade represents a 18.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total transaction of $6,723,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,447,741.30. This trade represents a 21.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $22,596,300 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.7 %

ADI opened at $214.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.02. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.17 and a fifty-two week high of $244.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 111.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $252.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $233.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.33.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

