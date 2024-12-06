Analysts Set BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) PT at $42.73

Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.73.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of BP from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BP to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. HSBC cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Hsbc Global Res raised BP to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

NYSE BP opened at $29.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.36 and its 200 day moving average is $33.15. BP has a fifty-two week low of $27.82 and a fifty-two week high of $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.64.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. BP had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $47.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BP will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in BP during the first quarter worth $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in BP during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in BP in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of BP by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in BP by 29.1% during the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,034 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

