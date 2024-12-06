Analysts Set Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI) Target Price at $18.40

Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.40.

CTRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Centuri from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Centuri from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

CTRI stock opened at $21.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.72. Centuri has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTRI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Centuri by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centuri by 129.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Centuri during the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centuri during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Centuri in the 2nd quarter worth $300,000.

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

